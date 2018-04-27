WASHINGTON: Mike Pompeo was today sworn in as America's 70th Secretary of State, shortly after the US Senate confirmed his nomination.

Immediately after the swearing in ceremony, the US State Department announced that Pompeo will be travelling to Brussels, Riyadh, Jerusalem, and Amman from April 26 to April 30.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo, the former CIA director, was confirmed by the Senate by 57-42 votes.

He replaced Rex Tillerson, who was fired by President Donald Trump last month.

"Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito swore in Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the West Conference Room of the Supreme Court," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

Trump, while congratulating Pompeo, said, "Having a patriot of Mike's immense talent, energy, and intellect leading the Department of State will be an incredible asset for our country at this critical time in history." "He will always put the interests of America first. He has my trust. He has my support. Today, he has my congratulations on becoming America's 70th Secretary of State," he said.

Moments later, the State Department announced his maiden foreign travel.

"The Secretary looks forward to meeting key Allies and partners on his first official trip as Secretary of State," Nauert said.

Pompeo will be on a two-day travel to Brussels from April 26 to April 27, where he will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and participate in the NATO Foreign Ministerial, during which Allies will discuss preparations for July's NATO Summit of Heads of State and Government meeting, she said.

"The Secretary will then travel to the Middle East, where he will meet with Saudi, Israeli, and Jordanian leaders to discuss critical regional and bilateral issues," Nauert said.

US Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, "Congratulations to Mike Pompeo on being confirmed the 70th Secretary of State! Mike brings years of public service and expertise to the job. I know that Mike Pompeo will serve our nation with distinction and will do an outstanding job for the American people."