Home World

NATO chief hails Korea meet as 'encouraging' first step

Published: 27th April 2018 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels | AP

By AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg hailed Friday's historic summit between the leaders of North and South Korea as "encouraging", but warned of more challenges ahead.

"This is a first step, it is encouraging, but we have to realise there is still a lot of hard work that lies ahead of us," Stoltenberg said at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met the South's President Moon Jae-in and agreed to pursue permanent peace and the complete denuclearisation of their divided peninsula.

Stoltenberg said the landmark meeting had come about as a result of the intense political, diplomatic and economic pressure the international community had exerted on Pyongyang.

"The most important thing today is to welcome the fact they have met, and even though there's a long way to go before we see a full resolution to the crisis and the problems we see on the Korean peninsula, I think this is a very important first step," the former Norwegian premier said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

Dozens drown fleeing violence in northwest DR Congo

To get UK passport, Meghan needs time, money, a good memory

Japan PM Shinzo Abe hails Korea summit, seeks 'concrete action'

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures