By Associated Press

GOYANG: Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wife will cross the border into South Korea to attend a dinner banquet after the Koreas' summit talks at a border village.

Kim crossed the border into South Korea this morning for talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the southern side of Panmunjom.

Kim was accompanied by a group of top officials but his wife, Ri Sol Ju, was not present.

Moon's spokesman Yoon Young-chan says that Ri will cross the border and attend the banquet with Kim, Moon and Moon's wife Kim Jung-sook later today.

Ri is a former singer with the North's Unhasu Orchestra.