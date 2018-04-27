Prince Willam and Kate name their third child as Louis Arthur Charles

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's Prince Willam and his wife Kate have named their newborn son Louis Arthur Charles, who is fifth in line to the British throne, Kensington Palace said today.

The prince, who will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, was born on April 23.

He is the younger brother of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.

The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge," a statement from the palace said.

Louis is William's fourth name as well as his great-great uncle Louis Mountbatten, who was killed by the Irish Republican Army, while Charles is the name of William's father.

Mountbatten was the uncle of Prince Philip, 96, great-grandfather of the new prince.

The prince is the sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth, who turned 92 on April 21, and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip.

Prince Louis will hold the title of prince after the Queen changed the rules in 2012 to ensure that all of William's children would be entitled to the style, not just his eldest son.

He is also the first male royal who will not overtake his sister in the line of succession after the reform that ended male primogeniture.