WASHINGTON: The United States today urged China to respect the human rights and religious freedom of the people of Tibet.

A resolution in this regard was passed by the US Senate, which among other issues, addresses the right of the Tibetan Buddhists to determine their own leadership, including the future 15th Dalai Lama, without any interference from the Chinese government.

The resolution was introduced by Senators Patrick Leahy, Dianne Feinstein, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio.

"We stand by the Tibetan people, who have long been our unwavering friends," Senator Leahy said.

"We also stand by the rights of Tibetan Buddhists, not just in Tibet but around the world, who should be able to determine their own religious leadership in accordance with their inalienable right to religious freedom," he said.

The US Senate unanimously affirmed its support for the Tibetan people's fundamental human rights and freedoms, including their right to self-determination and protection of their distinct identity.

It said the Tibetan Buddhist religious leaders should be determined solely within the Tibetan Buddhist community.

The Senate also commemorated the 59th anniversary of Tibet's 1959 uprising against the Chinese rule as "Tibetan Rights Day", and called on the US Secretary of State to implement fully the provisions of the Tibetan Policy Act of 2002.

Congressmen Jim McGovern and Randy Hultgren have introduced a companion resolution in the House of Representatives.