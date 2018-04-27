US hopes Korean summit would achieve progress towards future of peace, prosperity

WASHINGTON: The White House today voiced hope that the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will achieve progress towards a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Peninsula.

The two leaders met after shaking hands over the Military Demarcation Line that divides their countries.

The summit took place at Panmunjom, a small village located in the the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas.

Kim is the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the Korean War ended 65 years ago.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said: "On the occasion of Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, we wish the Korean people well".

"We are hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula," she said as the two leaders met at Peace House in Panmunjom.

"The United States appreciates the close coordination with our ally, the Republic of Korea, and looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald J Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks," Sanders said.

The summit will pave the way for a much-anticipated meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump in the weeks to come.