WASHINGTON: Newly sworn in US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will head from this week's NATO meeting in Brussels directly on to high level talks in Israel, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, his spokeswoman said.

Speaking on the tarmac of Joint Base Andrews in front of the secretary's government jet as he arrived from his Supreme Court swearing-in, Heather Nauert said the stops were chosen to reflect their "importance as key allies and partners in the region."