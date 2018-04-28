Chinese President Xi fond of Indian films says Foreign Secretary Vijay K. Gokhale

By ANI

WUHAN: Foreign Secretary Vijay K. Gokhale on Saturday said that Chinese President Xi Jinping is fond of Indian films and has seen a number of Indian films, including Bollywood and regional.

The foreign secretary further said that in a bid to cooperate in promoting Indian films in China, more Indian films should come to China and vice-versa.

Briefing media here, Gokhale said, "The proposals forwarded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi included moving ahead to find ways to collaborate in terms of entertainment including films. It would be a good idea to expand this. More Indian films should come to China and vice-versa."

Terming India and China as engines of economic growth, he added, "Both countries are focussing on the importance of building an open, multipolar, pluralist and a participatory global economic order. The development of India and China can contribute to the elimination of poverty and inequality."

The two sides also agreed to expand their cooperation in global healthcare, disaster risks and reduction and mitigation and ushering in digital empowerment.

On the informal summit, Gokhale said, "This is a new way of communication that the leaders are trying. President Xi hasn't hosted any foreign leader outside capital Beijing. The two leaders said the informal meeting was candid and helped in boosting strategic ties."

Both leaders also talked about the importance of balanced and sustainable trade ties between India and China. They discussed at length over how to promote culture and greater people-to-people connect between two nations.

Prime Minister Modi, who was on a two-day visit to China, has departed for New Delhi today. (ANI)