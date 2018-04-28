Home World

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants screening of more Bollywood movies in China 

'Dangal' was a super hit in China and broke several records in the Chinese movie industry and raked in over Rs 1,100 crore.

Published: 28th April 2018 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) with Chinese President Xi Jinping

By PTI

WUHAN: Chinese President Xi Jinping has seen a number of Indian films, including Hindi and regional, and believes it would be a good idea that Bollywood movies come to China and vice-versa.

Briefing reporters at the end of the two-day informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi in the central Chinese city, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said they proposed collaboration in the areas of spirituality, trade, technology, tradition and entertainment including films.

"President Xi said that he had seen a number of Indian films, both Bollywood and regional, and that it would be a good idea that more Indian films come to China and more Chinese films go to India," Gokhale said.

Modi and Xi were seen enjoying an instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood superhit song 'Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha,' from movie 'Yeh Vaada Raha' by Chinese artists here yesterday.

Xi had told Modi last year that he had watched Bollywood star Amir Khan's 'Dangal' movie and liked it.

'Dangal' was a super hit in China and broke several records in the Chinese movie industry and raked in over Rs 1,100 crore.

Ahead of the Wuhan summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying hailed media reports that India plans to appoint Khan as brand ambassador to boost trade between the two countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chinese President Xi Jinping Bollywood movies in China Bollywood movies China
More from this section

No formal request about Trump-Kim summit: Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong

Pakistan shifts doctor Shakil Afridi who aided Osama bin Laden hunt to 'safe location'

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Indian-origin DJ Sandip Singh Atwal faces jail for contempt of court in UK

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018