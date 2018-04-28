Home World

Held extensive, fruitful talks with Xi: PM Modi in Chinese social media Weibo

Modi and Xi are due to conclude their unprecedented informal summit today, seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties.

Published: 28th April 2018 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

In this photo released by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan, China, Friday, April 27, 2018. | AP

By PTI

WUHAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he held "extensive and fruitful" talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their first round of two-day informal summit here.

"I am very pleased to meet with President Xi Jinping in Wuhan. We conducted extensive and fruitful talks and exchanged opinions on strengthening India-China relations and other international issues," Modi said in a post in the popular Chinese social media Weibo, where he has 1,83,112 followers.

"Thank you, President Xi Jinping, for the wonderful gesture of personally accompanying me in the Hubei Provincial Museum. The Museum is home to great facets of Chinese history and culture," he said.

Modi and Xi are due to conclude their unprecedented informal summit today, seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Dokalam standoff last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi Chinese President Xi Jinping India-China Summit
More from this section
immigration, h-1B visa

Indian-origin man sentenced to prison for wire, visa fraud in US

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping begin second day of informal summit in Wuhan

President Donald Trump shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference in the East Room of the White House. | AP

US won't let Iran's 'murderous regime' acquire nuclear weapons: Trump

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures