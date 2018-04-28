Home World

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping begin second day of informal summit in Wuhan

Both the leaders started the summit talks at the Hubei Provincial Museum where Xi took Modi around introducing the historic artefacts.

Published: 28th April 2018 09:23 AM

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they visit an exhibition of cultural relics at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Friday, April 27, 2018. | AP

By PTI

WUHAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping began their last round of one-on-one talks here today as they are set to wind up the two-day informal summit aimed at forging consensus to improve the bilateral relations and address the contentious issues bedevilling their ties.

Today's talks included a walk around the famous East Lake here and an hour-long boat ride.

They would conclude their talks with one-on-one lunch hosted by Xi in the honour of Modi.

The Prime Minister is due to leave for home after that.

The two leaders yesterday held extensive talks amid the warmth and bonhomie.

They started the summit talks at the Hubei Provincial Museum where Xi took Modi around introducing the historic artefacts.

The museum walk scheduled for 20 minutes lasted over 40 minutes after which they began one-on-one talks.

The summit was stated to be unique as the two leaders have no pressure and obligation to strike any agreements nor make big announcements but focus mainly on candid discussions on solutions to some of the vexed problems like the boundary question and other issues.

Their one-on-one talks were followed by delegation-level interaction with six top officials each from both sides took part, giving an impression that some of the critical issues were on the table for discussion.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale were present in the meeting.

Xi headed a high-powered delegation which included Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Ding Xuexiang, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Yang Jiechi and State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.

The delegation talks which apparently focussed on some of the most contentious issues lasted for over two hours overshooting scheduled half an hour, hinting the seriousness of the discussions, officials said.

Later Xi hosted a banquet in the honour of Modi at East Lake.

