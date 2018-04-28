Home World

PM Narendra​ Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping​ recommit to resolutely combat terrorism

The two day 'informal summit' between India and China focused on terrorism, climate change and developing a mutually beneficial relationship between both countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping (File | AP)

By ANI

WUHAN: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Saturday said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping identified terrorism as a major global problem and committed to take steps to eradicate the menace at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Addressing media here as the two-day informal summit between Modi and President Xi nears an end, Gokhale said, "PM Modi and President Xi also recognised the common threat posed by terrorism and both reiterated their strong condemnation of a resolute opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Both committed to cooperate further in counter-terrorism."

On the India-China boundary subject, Gokhale said Prime Minister Modi and President Xi decided that they will issue a strategic guidance to their respective militaries to strengthen communications between them.

"The two leaders underscored that it is important to maintain peace along the India-China border region and decided that they will issue strategic guidance to their respective militaries to strengthen communications between the two militaries in order to build trust and understanding. Information sharing arrangements will be improved to prevent and manage situations along the border areas," he said.

During their meetings, both the leaders discussed on climate change and looked at the possibility of a global network to address such challenge.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi walked together along the banks of the picturesque East Lake and followed it up with a boat ride.

This two day "informal summit" between India and China focused on terrorism, climate change and developing a mutually beneficial relationship between both countries.

