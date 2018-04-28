PM Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping's 'chai pe charcha' on Wuhan lake

By ANI

WUHAN: After resuming the Day 2 of their 'informal talks' with a walk along the East Lake here today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping enjoyed a boat ride.

On the second and last day of the informal summit, the two leaders were seen riding on a house boat and chatting over tea - a 'chai pe charcha' moment.

The East Lake, a large freshwater lake in Wuhan city, is the largest urban lake in China. It is one of the most popular tourist sites in the country, with over a million visiting the lake annually.

This will be followed by a private lunch hosted by the Chinese President in honour of Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to China to participate in an unprecedented 'informal' summit with President Xi, which is expected to reset the bilateral ties between the two Asian giants, which took a hit post the two-month-long Doklam standoff last year.

He will leave for India on Saturday.