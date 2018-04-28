Saudi air strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders

Home World

An air strike on Yemen's capital by a Saudi-led military coalition has killed dozens of Huthi rebels including at least two commanders.

Published: 28th April 2018 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image. A ball of fire rises following an air strike. (File | AP)

By AFP

DUBAI: An air strike on Yemen's capital by a Saudi-led military coalition has killed dozens of Huthi rebels including at least two commanders, Saudi television reported Saturday.

Saudi Arabia's official Al-Ekhbariya television said two high-ranking insurgents were among more than 50 Huthi militiamen killed in Sanaa on Friday evening, without giving further details. 

Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television said a total of 38 rebels were killed in the strike on a Huthi interior ministry building. 

The Huthis confirmed an air strike on Sanaa but gave no details. 

The raid came hours ahead of a public funeral of the Huthis' political head Saleh al-Sammad, killed last week in a Saudi-led coalition strike. 

It also came as newly-appointed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was scheduled to land in Riyadh for meetings including talks on the Yemen conflict. 

The Iran-backed rebels have been locked in a war with the Saudi-led military alliance, which since 2015 has fought to restore the internationally-recognised Yemeni government to power. 

The Yemen conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between regional titans Iran and Saudi Arabia. 

The Huthis control Yemen's capital, Sanaa, as well as much of the country's north -- which borders Saudi Arabia -- and the key Hodeida port on Yemen's Red Sea coast.

Nearly 10,000 people have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance joined the Yemen conflict, triggering what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis. 

Yemen now stands at the brink of famine. 

The Saudi-led coalition imposed a total blockade on Yemen's ports in November in retaliation for cross-border Huthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia. 

The blockade has since been partially lifted, but access to the impoverished country remains limited.

