Six killed in Afghan suicide attack
Published: 28th April 2018 03:35 PM | Last Updated: 28th April 2018 03:35 PM | A+A A-
KABUL: At least six people were killed and 10 others injured on Saturday in a suicide attack next to a military base in Afghanistan's Helmand province, an official said.
"A terrorist riding an explosive-laden car blew himself up next to a military base in Nad Ali district, killing himself and five others including one security personnel," the official told Xinhua news agency.
He said an investigation was underway.