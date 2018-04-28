Home World

US President Donald Trump says 'two countries' could host talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Published: 28th April 2018 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

A woman walks by a huge screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump today again offered hints about the possible locations for his eagerly awaited meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, now saying "two countries" were in the running.

"We're down to two countries as to a site, and we'll let you know what that site is," Trump told a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at his side.

Trump and Kim are expected to meet in the coming weeks, in the wake of Friday's historic talks between the North Korean leader and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

