By ANI

WUHAN: Chinese President Xi Jinping has left no stone unturned to bid a farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last day of his two-day informal visit to China's central Wuhan city.

The menu card which was designed for the private lunch hosted by President Xi for Prime Minister Modi had colours of the Indian flag-saffron, white and green, along with the picture of national bird peacock.

According to sources, President Xi had paid personal attention to small details.

The private lunch was hosted by the Chinese President in honour of Prime Minister Modi in Wuhan before the latter departed for New Delhi.