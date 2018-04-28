Home World

Wuhan summit: When PM Modi enjoyed 1982 Bollywood music in China

Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen enjoying an instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood song 'Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha'.

Published: 28th April 2018 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

In this photo released by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping visit the Hubei Museum in Wuhan, China, Friday, April 27, 2018. | AP

By ANI

WUHAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen enjoying an instrumental rendition of 1982 Bollywood song 'Tu, tu hai wahi dil ne jise apna kaha,' at an event in China's central Wuhan city yesterday.

On a related note, the ongoing two-day historical informal summit between India and China in picturesque Wuhan city, which commenced on Friday, will get more personal today as the two leaders are set to go for a walk and boat ride as well.

On Saturday, which marks the second and the last day of the informal summit, the two leaders will have the opportunity to spend time without their aides as with President Xi taking Prime Minister Modi for a lakeside walk and a boat ride on the picturesque East Lake.

This will be followed by a private lunch hosted by the Chinese President.

Prime Minister Modi will depart for India on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
More from this section

PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree to issue strategic guidance to their militaries to strengthen communications: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

Thousands flee as fresh clashes erupt in northern Myanmar: UN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit in Wuhan China on Friday. | PTI

PM Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping's 'chai pe charcha' on Wuhan lake

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures