Home World

Fire breaks out at building site of new Egyptian museum

In January, Egypt placed the ancient statue of one of its most famous pharaohs, Ramses II, in the entrance hall of the museum.

Published: 29th April 2018 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

CAIRO: A fire broke out on Sunday at the building site of the new Egyptian museum - the future site of some of the country's most unique and precious artifacts - but caused no significant damage or injuries, Egypt's Antiquities Ministry said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, which consumed wooden scaffolding at the construction site of the new Grand Egyptian Museum, located near the famed pyramids of Giza just outside Cairo, the ministry said in a statement.

It said there were no causalities or damage to artifacts in the museum.

Footage circulating on social media showed flames and plumes of thick black smoke rising over the entrance of the museum.

The museum covers about 490,000 square meters (586,120 square yards) and will house some of Egypt's most unique and precious artifacts, including many belonging to the famed boy King Tutankhamun.

In January, Egypt placed the ancient statue of one of its most famous pharaohs, Ramses II, in the entrance hall of the museum.

Egypt hopes the inauguration of the new museum, along with a string of recent discoveries, will help spur a vital tourism industry that has been reeling from the political turmoil that engulfed Egypt following the 2011 popular uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Egypt Egyptian museum Grand Egyptian Museum Fire
More from this section

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani tells France President Emmanuel Macron Iran nuclear deal 'not negotiable'

Three killed, Eight injured in New York City house fire

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference at the White House in Washington. | AFP

France, Germany, Britain say EU 'must be ready to react' to US trade tariffs

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple