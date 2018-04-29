Former Bolivian military dictator Luis Garcia Meza of Bolivia dies

By PTI

LA PAZ: Former Bolivian military dictator Luis Garcia Meza, who was serving a 30-year prison sentence, has died. He was 88.

Garcia Meza was admitted to a military hospital in La Paz after suffering a heart attack and could not be resuscitated.

A medical report said he died "from possible respiratory failure.

" The Cossmil military hospital told The Associated Press that the death occurred at 3 a.m.Sunday.

The former army general was imprisoned for murders carried out during his 13 months in office from 1980-1981, but he completed much of his sentence at the hospital where he died.

The military leader led a bloody coup in July 1980 that deposed President Lidia Gueiler as Bolivia was trying to return to democracy after 16 years of dictatorship.