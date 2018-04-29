Home World

Former Bolivian military dictator Luis Garcia Meza of Bolivia dies

Garcia Meza was admitted to a military hospital in La Paz after suffering a heart attack and could not be resuscitated.

Published: 29th April 2018 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bolivian military dictator Luis Garcia Meza | AFP

By PTI

LA PAZ: Former Bolivian military dictator Luis Garcia Meza, who was serving a 30-year prison sentence, has died. He was 88.

Garcia Meza was admitted to a military hospital in La Paz after suffering a heart attack and could not be resuscitated.

A medical report said he died "from possible respiratory failure.

" The Cossmil military hospital told The Associated Press that the death occurred at 3 a.m.Sunday.

The former army general was imprisoned for murders carried out during his 13 months in office from 1980-1981, but he completed much of his sentence at the hospital where he died.

The military leader led a bloody coup in July 1980 that deposed President Lidia Gueiler as Bolivia was trying to return to democracy after 16 years of dictatorship.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Former Bolivian military dictator Luis Garcia Meza Bolivia
More from this section

Three killed in Libya cargo plane crash 

UN team, in Bangladesh, vows to work to end Rohingya crisis 

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement agitators gather in Swat to protest atrocities in Pakistan

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple