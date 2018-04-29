Home World

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani tells France President Emmanuel Macron Iran nuclear deal 'not negotiable'

"Iran will not accept any restrictions beyond its commitments," he said, after new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of Iran's "ambition to dominate the Middle East" during a visit to Israel.

Published: 29th April 2018 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani | AP

By PTI

TEHRAN: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani today told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear deal his country reached with international powers was "not negotiable".

"The nuclear deal or any other subject under its pretext is not negotiable in any way," Rouhani told Macron in a telephone call, quoted by the website of the Iranian presidency.

"Iran will not accept any restrictions beyond its commitments," he said, after new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned of Iran's "ambition to dominate the Middle East" during a visit to Israel.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani
More from this section

Three killed, Eight injured in New York City house fire

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference at the White House in Washington. | AFP

France, Germany, Britain say EU 'must be ready to react' to US trade tariffs

US President Donald Trump has made no decision on Iranian nuclear deal: Security advisor John Bolton

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple