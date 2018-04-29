Home World

North Korea says to dismantle its nuclear test site in May: South Korea

Kim promised to invite US experts and journalists to watch the closure of the country's nuclear test site next month, the South's presidential office said Sunday.

Published: 29th April 2018 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

In this April 27, 2018 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. | AP

By AFP

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during Friday's summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he would close the country's nuclear test site next month, Moon's office said Sunday.

"Kim said during the summit... that he would carry out the closing of the nuclear test site in May," Moon's spokesman told reporters. 

Will invite US experts to see nuclear test site closure

Kim promised to invite US experts and journalists to watch the closure of the country's nuclear test site next month, the South's presidential office said Sunday.

"Kim said... that he would carry out the closing of the nuclear test site in May, and would soon invite experts of South Korea and the US to disclose the process to the international community with transparency," Seoul's presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said. 

Kim made the comment during Friday's historic summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said the spokesman.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
North Korea South Korea Nuclear Arms
More from this section

Tens of thousands protest in Spain over gang rape acquittal

Influential Burning Man festival co-founder Larry Harvey dead at 70

US urges 'good faith' negotiations in Armenian crisis

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018