Home World

Six women injured after ceiling collapses in Indian restaurant in UK

The incident occurred in the basement of the three-floor Sizzling Palate restaurant in Bolton, Greater Manchester, which then went on to trade as normal.

Published: 29th April 2018 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LONDON: Six women were injured after the ceiling of an Indian restaurant collapsed in north-west England.

The incident occurred in the basement of the three-floor Sizzling Palate restaurant in Bolton, Greater Manchester, which then went on to trade as normal, Manchester Evening News reported.

The women had sustained minor cuts and bruises when a section of the ceiling gave way and one of them was taken to hospital as a precaution over a neck injury, restaurant manager Amir said.

"A small fraction of the suspended ceiling collapsed but everything is okay. It's not a major disaster, a few people got minor injuries and minor concussion. Police have given us the okay. Business is usual," Amir added.

The restaurant in Bradshawgate area of Bolton is described on its Facebook page as having an array of Asian influence to satisfy any appetite.

"Our unique and exciting cuisine together with efficient service and charming surroundings, makes Sizzling Palate a dining and takeaway experience to remember," it notes.

Firefighters attended the scene with two fire engines and spent around an hour tackling the incident.

"We were eating when all of a sudden it just fell. There was a table directly underneath and a table on the side, which were hit," a customer was quoted as saying.

"People panicked, were shocked, had no idea what was happening so the men just got up and tried to lift the ceiling off people. There were a good 15-20 people that had to actually try and hold the ceiling up but once people got out from underneath, they put it back on the table," he added.

The incident triggered panic on social media as people speculated over the cause of the police and fire engine activity on the busy street.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sizzling Palate restaurant
More from this section

Saudi oil giant​ Aramco appoints first woman to board of directors

'We should never go back', Emmanuel Macron, Theresa May say on chemical weapons

Qatar to abolish controversial exit system for workers: Experts

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple