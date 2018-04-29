Six women injured after ceiling collapses in Indian restaurant in UK

By PTI

LONDON: Six women were injured after the ceiling of an Indian restaurant collapsed in north-west England.

The incident occurred in the basement of the three-floor Sizzling Palate restaurant in Bolton, Greater Manchester, which then went on to trade as normal, Manchester Evening News reported.

The women had sustained minor cuts and bruises when a section of the ceiling gave way and one of them was taken to hospital as a precaution over a neck injury, restaurant manager Amir said.

"A small fraction of the suspended ceiling collapsed but everything is okay. It's not a major disaster, a few people got minor injuries and minor concussion. Police have given us the okay. Business is usual," Amir added.

The restaurant in Bradshawgate area of Bolton is described on its Facebook page as having an array of Asian influence to satisfy any appetite.

"Our unique and exciting cuisine together with efficient service and charming surroundings, makes Sizzling Palate a dining and takeaway experience to remember," it notes.

Firefighters attended the scene with two fire engines and spent around an hour tackling the incident.

"We were eating when all of a sudden it just fell. There was a table directly underneath and a table on the side, which were hit," a customer was quoted as saying.

"People panicked, were shocked, had no idea what was happening so the men just got up and tried to lift the ceiling off people. There were a good 15-20 people that had to actually try and hold the ceiling up but once people got out from underneath, they put it back on the table," he added.

The incident triggered panic on social media as people speculated over the cause of the police and fire engine activity on the busy street.