Home World

Three killed, Eight injured in New York City house fire

An 82-year-old woman, an 87-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman all were killed in the fire.

Published: 29th April 2018 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Image of fire used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW YORK: Three people have been killed and eight others injured in a house fire in New York City.

The blaze broke out late Saturday night at a two-story home in Queens.

An 82-year-old woman, an 87-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman all were killed in the fire.

Eight other people were taken to area hospitals.

Three, including an 8-year-old girl, are listed in critical condition.

The other five are hospitalized in stable condition with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

On Sunday morning, three people including two children were hospitalized in critical condition after a blaze broke out in a Harlem apartment building, the Fire Department said.

The causes of the fires remain under investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New York City Fire US
More from this section

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani tells France President Emmanuel Macron Iran nuclear deal 'not negotiable'

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference at the White House in Washington. | AFP

France, Germany, Britain say EU 'must be ready to react' to US trade tariffs

US President Donald Trump has made no decision on Iranian nuclear deal: Security advisor John Bolton

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple