Three killed, Eight injured in New York City house fire

NEW YORK: Three people have been killed and eight others injured in a house fire in New York City.

The blaze broke out late Saturday night at a two-story home in Queens.

An 82-year-old woman, an 87-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman all were killed in the fire.

Eight other people were taken to area hospitals.

Three, including an 8-year-old girl, are listed in critical condition.

The other five are hospitalized in stable condition with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

On Sunday morning, three people including two children were hospitalized in critical condition after a blaze broke out in a Harlem apartment building, the Fire Department said.

The causes of the fires remain under investigation.