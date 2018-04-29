Home World

Three killed in Libya cargo plane crash 

The cause of the crash at Al-Sharara, one of Libya's biggest oil fields in the south of the country, was unknown.

Published: 29th April 2018 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

TRIPOLI: A pilot and two co-pilots, all three of them Libyan, were killed Sunday when their cargo plane crashed in southern Libya, a military source said.

The plane crashed minutes after taking off from the Al-Sharara oil field, the source said on condition of anonymity.

"It had arrived from Tripoli to bring supplies to the (oil) field staff and left empty," the source told AFP.

"The captain and his two co-pilots died in the crash.

" One member of the crew survived the wreck but was "seriously injured", the source said.

The cause of the crash at Al-Sharara, one of Libya's biggest oil fields in the south of the country, was unknown.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Libyan Libya Al-Sharara oil field Tripoli
More from this section

Former Bolivian military dictator Luis Garcia Meza of Bolivia dies

UN team, in Bangladesh, vows to work to end Rohingya crisis 

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement agitators gather in Swat to protest atrocities in Pakistan

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple