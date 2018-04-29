Home World

Three killed, three injured in fiery crash in Los Angeles

Authorities say two vehicles collided Saturday night in South Los Angeles and burst into flames.

Published: 29th April 2018 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

A firefighter deployed at the site of fire accident | EXPRESS PHOTO

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: A fiery crash in Los Angeles has left three people dead and three others critically injured.

Authorities say two vehicles collided Saturday night in South Los Angeles and burst into flames.

Officials say an infant, a child and an adult all were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people including a child were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Cellphone videos show bystanders running around the vehicles trying to help the screaming victims, but heavy flames kept them from reaching the people trapped inside.

No other information was immediately available. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Los Angeles crash
More from this section

Power outage sparks delays at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

UN Security Council team visits Rohingya in Bangladesh camps

blast, vijesh, bomb, explosion, pottunna padam

Bomb blast at Nepal's hydroelectricity project's office weeks before inauguration by Narendra Modi 

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple