Two Hazara community members killed in attack in Pakistan

By PTI

KARACHI: Two members of the minority Shia Hazara community were killed by motorcycle-borne gunmen in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said, the fourth attack on the community in a month.

The two Hazara men were killed at their electronics shop, the police said.

The killing of Jaffar Ali and Muhammad Ali led to widespread protests by the members of the community in Quetta, the provincial capital.

Two masked men on the motorcycle came to the electronics shop and opened fire on them killing them on the spot after which they fled away, police officer Abdullah Afridi said.

"They had bullet wounds in their head," he added.

Members of the minority Shia Hazara community which reside in large numbers in Quetta have frequently been the victims of sectarian attacks in recent times.

This is the fourth attack in a month on the members of the Hazara community in Quetta.

Last week, two members of the minority community were killed in a similar attack in Quetta.

Earlier this month, an auto parts dealer was also gunned down in his shop by men on a motorcycle and in a separate incident, a man was killed and another injured in a targeted attack in Quetta.

Following the attack, the Hazaras staged a protest to denounce the government's failure to provide security to Balochistan's marginalised community.

The community has asked the government to prove its seriousness in the security matters pertaining to the ethnic group.