Home World

Two Hazara community members killed in attack in Pakistan

Two members of the minority Shia Hazara community were killed by motorcycle-borne gunmen in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province

Published: 29th April 2018 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KARACHI: Two members of the minority Shia Hazara community were killed by motorcycle-borne gunmen in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said, the fourth attack on the community in a month.

The two Hazara men were killed at their electronics shop, the police said.

The killing of Jaffar Ali and Muhammad Ali led to widespread protests by the members of the community in Quetta, the provincial capital.

Two masked men on the motorcycle came to the electronics shop and opened fire on them killing them on the spot after which they fled away, police officer Abdullah Afridi said.

"They had bullet wounds in their head," he added.

Members of the minority Shia Hazara community which reside in large numbers in Quetta have frequently been the victims of sectarian attacks in recent times.

This is the fourth attack in a month on the members of the Hazara community in Quetta.

Last week, two members of the minority community were killed in a similar attack in Quetta.

Earlier this month, an auto parts dealer was also gunned down in his shop by men on a motorcycle and in a separate incident, a man was killed and another injured in a targeted attack in Quetta.

Following the attack, the Hazaras staged a protest to denounce the government's failure to provide security to Balochistan's marginalised community.

The community has asked the government to prove its seriousness in the security matters pertaining to the ethnic group.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shia Hazara
More from this section

Five firefighters among 7 dead in Taiwan factory blaze

India and Pakistan flags

Pakistan set to launch space programme to keep an eye on Indian side

North ​Korea's Kim Jong Un​ willing to talk to Japan 'any time': Seoul

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple