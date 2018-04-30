Home World

Arizona wildfire grows, 10 communities told to evacuate in US

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency because the fire was edging close to homes and buildings.

Published: 30th April 2018 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

A wildfires creates an orange glow in a view from a hilltop Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Geyserville, Calif. | AP

By PTI

CLINTS WELL: A raging wildfire in north-central Arizona continues to grow and has burned an unknown number of structures.

Officials said yesterday that blaze which started Friday about nine miles (14 kilometers) from the small community of Clints Well has grown to 12.

5 square miles (32 square kilometers) and forced the evacuation of nearby communities.

Residents of 10 small nearby communities were ordered to evacuate late Sunday.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency because the fire was edging close to homes and buildings.

Around 500 firefighters and 7 hotshot crews of elite wildland firefighters are battling the blaze that is 0 percent contained.

The cause of the wildfire is unknown.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arizona wildfire
More from this section

Second generation Pakistan's migrant Sajid Javid, new UK Home Secretary

Indian migrants may be caught up in UK's Windrush scandal

Man accused of posting Prince George information denies terrorism in UK

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards