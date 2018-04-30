Home World

BBC journalist shot dead at Afghan's Khost province

Ahmed Shah was killed by motor-borne unknown armed assailants while he was on his way back home, as reported by the TOLO news.

KABUL: A British Broadcasting Corporation reporter was shot dead at Afghanistan's Khost province on Monday hours after the deadly Kabul blast that claimed lives of 25 people.

Shah had joined the BBC Afghanistan service a year ago.

This comes after nine journalists were killed in the Shash Darak explosion in Afghanistan.

Earlier on April 25, Kabul News journalist Abdul Manan Arghand was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Kandahar. 

