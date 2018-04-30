Home World

Direct flight launched between Herat and New Delhi

The flight was inaugurated by Second Vice President of Afghanistan Sarwar Danesh and Consul General of India in Herat Kumar Gaurav and Governor Asif Rahimi in Herat.

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KABUL: A direct flight was today inaugurated between Herat and New Delhi, heralding a new chapter in people-to-people contact between India and Afghanistan.

"Inauguration of direct Ariana flight from Herat-New Delhi by Afghan Vice President Sarwar Danesh, Governor Asif Rahimi and Consul General Kumar Gaurav.

Heralding a new chapter in people-to-people contact between the two nations," the Consulate General of India in Herat tweeted.

