India asks Nepal to probe blast at hydroelectricity project

By PTI

KATHMANDU: India has asked Nepal to investigate the bomb blast at the office of a hydroelectricity project developed with the Indian assistance in the eastern part of the Himalayan nation.

The compound wall of the 900 MW Arun III Hydroelectric Power Plant's office in Tumlingtar area, nearly 500-km from here, was damaged in the explosion, weeks before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian embassy here has discussed the matter with the Nepal Foreign Affairs Ministry, an official at the embassy has said.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali yesterday said they had asked the Home Ministry to investigate the matter.

The explosion caused minor damaged to the office.

However, no one was injured in the blast, officials said yesterday.

An unidentified group was behind the explosion targeting Arun III office situated at Tumlingtar, they said.

Following the incident, security has been stepped up in the area.

The blast comes at a time when preparations were going on for laying foundation stone of the project by Modi during his official visit to Nepal on May 11.

This is the second blast in a month targeting Indian properties in Nepal.

On April 17, a pressure cooker bomb went off near the Indian Embassy field office in Biratnagar damaging the walls of the premises.

Nepal is currently facing shortage of power and the production of hydropower from the project will mainly serve its domestic demands.

The project is expected to bring in USD 1.

5 billion foreign direct investment into Nepal and create jobs for thousands of people.