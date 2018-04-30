Home World

India asks Nepal to probe blast at hydroelectricity project

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali yesterday said they had asked the Home Ministry to investigate the matter.

Published: 30th April 2018 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Nepalese counterpart Khadga Prasad Oli.| PTI

By PTI

KATHMANDU: India has asked Nepal to investigate the bomb blast at the office of a hydroelectricity project developed with the Indian assistance in the eastern part of the Himalayan nation.

The compound wall of the 900 MW Arun III Hydroelectric Power Plant's office in Tumlingtar area, nearly 500-km from here, was damaged in the explosion, weeks before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian embassy here has discussed the matter with the Nepal Foreign Affairs Ministry, an official at the embassy has said.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali yesterday said they had asked the Home Ministry to investigate the matter.

The explosion caused minor damaged to the office.

However, no one was injured in the blast, officials said yesterday.

An unidentified group was behind the explosion targeting Arun III office situated at Tumlingtar, they said.

Following the incident, security has been stepped up in the area.

The blast comes at a time when preparations were going on for laying foundation stone of the project by Modi during his official visit to Nepal on May 11.

This is the second blast in a month targeting Indian properties in Nepal.

On April 17, a pressure cooker bomb went off near the Indian Embassy field office in Biratnagar damaging the walls of the premises.

Nepal is currently facing shortage of power and the production of hydropower from the project will mainly serve its domestic demands.

The project is expected to bring in USD 1.

5 billion foreign direct investment into Nepal and create jobs for thousands of people.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Nepal Arun III Hydroelectric Power Plant Explosion
More from this section

Second generation Pakistan's migrant Sajid Javid, new UK Home Secretary

Indian migrants may be caught up in UK's Windrush scandal

Man accused of posting Prince George information denies terrorism in UK

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards