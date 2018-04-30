Home World

Landslide in northern China kills nine

The disaster occurred in the village of Caijiazhuang, Luliang municipal government in Shanxi province said on its official social media account.

Published: 30th April 2018 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Tropical Storm Tembin unleashed flash floods that swept away people and houses and set off landslides in the southern Philippines. | AP

Representational image| AP

By AFP

BEIJING: A landslide killed nine people in a village in northern China on Monday, authorities said.

The disaster occurred in the village of Caijiazhuang shortly before 5:00 am (2100 GMT Sunday), Luliang municipal government in Shanxi province said on its official social media account.

More than a hundred firefighters, medical workers and rescuers -- some using earth-moving machinery -- were sent to the site to search for survivors trapped under fallen earth.

The cause of the landslide has not been confirmed.

A 2008 landslide in Luliang city killed 19 people.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China Landslide Caijiazhuang landslide
More from this section

Sajid Javid named Britain's new interior minister: Downing Street

Timeline of attacks in Afghanistan's Kabul in 2018

British PM Theresa May faces reshuffle after top minister quits

IPL2018
Videos
Lamborghini Centenario Exterior Walkaround
Buddha Purnima: Buddhist monks, pilgrims take out peace march
Gallery
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards
Unbeaten Barcelona added to its domestic dominance by winning La Liga for the third time in the last four seasons on Sunday, remaining unbeaten after 34 rounds. | AP
IN PICTURES | Barcelona wins league title in an almost perfect season