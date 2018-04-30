Home World

Man accused of posting Prince George information denies terrorism in UK

Prosecutors say a post by 32-year-old Husnain Rashid on the encrypted messaging app Telegram contained a photo of the 4-year-old prince.

Published: 30th April 2018

Prince George (Photo | AP )

By PTI

LONDON: An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group charged with sharing information about Prince George on social media has denied committing terrorism offenses.

Prosecutors say a post by 32-year-old Husnain Rashid on the encrypted messaging app Telegram contained a photo of the 4-year-old prince, the address of his school, a silhouette of a jihadi fighter and the message "even the royal family will not be left alone.

" Rashid also is accused of several other posts allegedly encouraging violent attacks and of researching how to go to Syria to join IS.

Rashid was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with preparing terrorist acts, encouraging terrorism and disseminating a terrorist publication.

He denied all the charges during a hearing Monday at London's Woolwich Crown Court.

His trial is due to start May 14.

