Mystery solved: Why Trump-Macron friendship tree vanished

The sapling was a gift from French President Emmanuel Macron for his state visit to U.S. President Donald Trump last week.

Published: 30th April 2018 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

In this April 23, 2018, file photo, first lady Melania Trump, second from right, and Brigitte Macron, second from left, watch as President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron participate in a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: The French president's office says there's nothing mysterious about the disappearance of an oak tree he planted on the White House lawn.

It was put in quarantine, like other plants or animals brought into U.S. territory.

An official in Macron's office said Monday that Trump insisted on holding a symbolic planting ceremony alongside Macron despite the quarantine requirement. The official said both sides knew all along that the tree would go later into quarantine.

A pale patch of grass now covers the spot.

The oak originally sprouted at the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood in northern France, where about 2,000 U.S. troops died fighting a German offensive.

