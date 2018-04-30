Home World

President Donald Trump tweets that journalism dinner is dead, total disaster 

The annual event made headlines after a routine by comedian Michelle Wolf.

Published: 30th April 2018 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON D.C: President Donald Trump is again railing against the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner amid criticism of the comedian who roasted his spokeswoman.

Trump says on Twitter today: "The White House Correspondents' Dinner is DEAD as we know it.

This was a total disaster and an embarrassment to our great Country and all that it stands for.

FAKE NEWS is alive and well and beautifully represented on Saturday night!" For the second year in a row, Trump skipped the dinner, instead holding a rally in Michigan.

The annual event made headlines after a routine by comedian Michelle Wolf.

Some of her jokes about Sarah Huckabee Sanders in particular drew heavy criticism.

WHCA President Margaret Talev says she'll work with the next president on "the format of the dinner going forward."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
President Donald Trump journalism White House Correspondents' Dinner
More from this section

Second generation Pakistan's migrant Sajid Javid, new UK Home Secretary

Indian migrants may be caught up in UK's Windrush scandal

Man accused of posting Prince George information denies terrorism in UK

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards