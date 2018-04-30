Second generation Pakistan's migrant Sajid Javid, new UK Home Secretary

By ANI

LONDON: Few hours after Former British Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned over the ongoing controversy over Windrush generation of immigrants were denied the United Kingdom's citizenship, Prime Minister Theresa May appointed second-generation Pakistani migrant Sajid Javid as the new home secretary on Monday.

British Conservative Party MP Javid was declared to be the new UK Home Secretary early on Monday as announced on the official Twitter handle of the UK Prime Minister.

"Sajid Javid MP @SajidJavid becomes Secretary of State for the @UKHomeOffice", the tweet read.

Javid has been the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove, Worcestershire since 2010. As per media reports he has been a supporter of the United Kingdom government's policy restricting the illegal immigration.

Amber Rudd is said to have been pressurised to do so due to her involvement in the scandal involving the Windrush generation, the first large group of Caribbean migrants to arrive in the UK after World War II, reported by CNN.

A British newspaper had reported that she had written to Prime Minister Theresa May about the department's aspiration to increase "removals" by 10 percent.

Following that Rudd's resignation was announced on Monday as a statement from Downing Street confirmed that the British Prime Minister Theresa May has accepted Rudd's resignation.