Three killed in Kabul suicide attack: Police

An explosion hit the Afghan capital of Kabul during the morning rush hour on Monday, but there was no immediate confirmation of its cause or any damage or casualties.

Published: 30th April 2018 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By AFP

KABUL: A suicide attacker on a motorcycle blew himself up near Afghanistan's spy agency Monday, killing at least three civilians, officials said, in the latest violence in the heart of the Afghan capital.

"We have three martyred and six wounded, all civilians," Kabul police chief Dawood Amin told AFP.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the attack, but said four people had been killed and five wounded.

Afghanistan Explosion Kabul
