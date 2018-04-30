Home World

Two Haitian-American nurses sue Boston hospital alleging racial discrimination in US

Nirva Berthold says in her suit that after nine years of taking care of cancer patients, she applied for a higher-paying job in 2013 as nurse educator in orthopedics.

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BOSTON: Two Haitian-American nurses have sued Boston's prestigious Brigham and Women's Hospital, one alleging she was denied a promotion because she is black and the other saying management retaliated against her for standing up for her colleague.

The Boston Globe reports that the trials are scheduled to start this week in county court.

She said she was turned down because she is black.

The hospital said she was not qualified.

The other nurse, Gessy Toussaint, said the hospital retaliated against her when she stood up for Berthold in a dispute with a doctor.

Brigham and Women's said it does not tolerate discrimination.

