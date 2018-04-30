US President Donald Trump confirms Singapore is possible site for summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday he was confident his planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will go ahead, and added that he liked the idea of holding it in the Demilitarized Zone straddling the border between the two Koreas.

Trump confirmed that Singapore was on the list of possible sites, but -- following on from a morning tweet -- he said the Demilitarized Zone should be considered.

"There's something I like about it because you're there -- if things work out, there's a great celebration to be had on the site, not in a third party country," Trump told reporters during a joint press conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.