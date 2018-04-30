US President Trump suggests Korean truce village for Kim summit
Trump suggested that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un be held in the truce village that straddles the border separating the two Koreas.
Published: 30th April 2018 06:34 PM | Last Updated: 30th April 2018 06:34 PM | A+A A-
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump suggested Monday that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un be held in the truce village that straddles the border separating the two Koreas.
"Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!" Trump tweeted.