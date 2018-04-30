Home World

US President Trump suggests Korean truce village for Kim summit

Trump suggested that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un be held in the truce village that straddles the border separating the two Koreas.

Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump suggested Monday that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un be held in the truce village that straddles the border separating the two Koreas.

"Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!" Trump tweeted.

