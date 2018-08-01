Home World

Dozens of young Senegalese drown

Published: 01st August 2018 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

DAKAR: Forty children and young people have drowned in the past two months while swimming on beaches in the Senegalese capital of Dakar, firefighters said on Wednesday. 

Fifteen people drowned on Monday and Tuesday alone.

"This is a first," said fire brigade chief Papa Ange Michel Diatta, adding that the victims were aged between seven and 23 years.

The dozens of deaths that have occurred since the start of June occurred on beaches where swimming is forbidden in the West African capital's suburbs, Diatta added.

Swimming is banned on many beaches "because of waves, quicksands, rocks, and lack of access for firemen" but people had ignored the rules, he said.

The toll is higher than in previous years.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century