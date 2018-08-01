Indian Keralite missing for 2 months in UAE found dead at sea

Home World

Published: 01st August 2018 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 03:45 PM

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

DUBAI: The body of an Indian man working in the UAE has been recovered from the sea by the Abu Dhabi police, two months after he went missing, according to a media report.

Moideen M V, who hails from Kerala, was working in the UAE for the last five years, Khaleej Times reported.

"Moideen had lost his job in March. He was working at a workshop in Mussafah, but it got shut down in March. His job visa expired and he survived doing odd jobs," a relative of the deceased was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Though friends and relatives of Moideen didn't hear from him for weeks, they did not suspect anything unusual.

"I last called him during Ramadan. It wasn't unusual for Moideen not to call us or family back home. On Sunday, I got a call from a relative, asking me to identify a body. He had come to know about the body through a social worker. I went to the mortuary and identified him," the relative said.

However, the relatives have not been able to locate the passport of Moideen as they are not aware where he stayed for the last couple of months.

A social worker who followed the case on request from the relatives, and finally helped in finding the body, said that the next step is to repatriate the body to the family in Kerala.

In a similar case last month, another man from Kerala, Jabar KP, was found dead in Mussafah, a week after he went missing.

