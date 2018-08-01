Indo-Nepalese team rebuilds damaged border pillars

By PTI

KATHMANDU: India and Nepal has reconstructed as many as 59 damaged border pillars along the Indo-Nepal border in Dang district, about 500 km south-west of Kathmandu, officials said here today.

A joint Indo-Nepalese team started rebuilding damaged border pillars three years ago.

According to officials, the reconstruction work was initiated after the border pillars, made up of bricks and cement, started falling apart.

The damaged border pillars have been rebuilt following a consensus between Nepal and India, Chief District Officer of Dang, Gajendra Bahadur Shrestha said.

"Now only five border pillars have been left to be rebuild in the area," he said, adding that Nepal has reconstructed 14 main and 21 auxiliary border pillars.

There are 37 main and 77 auxiliary border pillars along the 83-kilometre Indo-Nepal border in Dang district, which shares border with Baharaich district of Uttar Pradesh.

"Nepal has to erect four more main and one auxiliary border pillars," said Tulsi Ram Dahal, Superintendent of Police at Seema Surakshya Bal of the Armed Police Force.