Pakistan Army's top brass reviews geo-strategic environment

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top army brass today reviewed the geo-strategic environment, regional peace and internal security situation of the country.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 212th Corps Commanders' Conference held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

It reviewed geo-strategic environment, regional peace and internal security situation of the country and the COAS directed commanders to continue consolidating the gains of efforts against terrorism and militancy, an Army statement said.

"The forum expressed satisfaction on the progress of military level engagements with Afghanistan for regional peace especially through Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace & Stability (APAPPS)," the statement said.

The APAPPS was launched in February by Pakistan and Afghanistan to improve relations.