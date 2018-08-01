Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates Imran Khan

By ANI

LAHORE: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan on winning the recently-held general elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) took to their official Twitter handle and wrote in urdu that the Turkish President has extended his hearty congratulations to Imran for emerging victorious, reported Geo News.

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation with Chairman of Tehreek-e-insaf. Winning the election presented a heartfelt greeting. Chairman of the Tribunal, and good wishes for the future, Tehreek-e-insaf, and expression. Relations between Pakistan and Turkey agree at the start of a new era. @ImranKhanPTI @RT_Erdogan #GE18," the PTI tweeted.

ترک صدر رجب طیب اردوان کا تحریک انصاف کے چیئرمین عمران خان کو ٹیلیفون، ترک صدر کا عمران خان کو انتخابات جیتنے پر مبارکباد ۔#PrimeMinisterImranKhan pic.twitter.com/WJ2HGeHSNa — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 31, 2018

The PTI further said that Imran and Erdogan have also agreed to work towards building a new era of Pak-Turk relations.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan heaped praise on the Turkish President by describing his leadership as "an example for the Islamic world," reported Anadolu Agency.

According to figures provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PTI emerged as the single largest party with 115 seats after the Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday released the complete preliminary results for 270 of 272 National Assembly constituencies.