At least 20 dead in strikes on Yemen's Hodeida: Medics, witnesses

Published: 02nd August 2018 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

SANAA: At least 20 people were killed Thursday in an air strike outside a hospital and the bombardment of a fish market in Yemen's rebel-held port city Hodeida, medics and witnesses said.

"The number of people killed in the two attacks has reached 20," a doctor in the Red Sea city told AFP, with other medical sources putting the number of wounded admitted to hospital at 60.

Yemeni government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition have been conducting an offensive to capture Hodeida from Iran-backed Huthi rebels, but announced they were pausing the assault to give UN mediation efforts a chance.

