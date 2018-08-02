At least 20 dead in strikes on Yemen's Hodeida: Medics, witnesses

By AFP

SANAA: At least 20 people were killed Thursday in an air strike outside a hospital and the bombardment of a fish market in Yemen's rebel-held port city Hodeida, medics and witnesses said.

"The number of people killed in the two attacks has reached 20," a doctor in the Red Sea city told AFP, with other medical sources putting the number of wounded admitted to hospital at 60.

Yemeni government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition have been conducting an offensive to capture Hodeida from Iran-backed Huthi rebels, but announced they were pausing the assault to give UN mediation efforts a chance.