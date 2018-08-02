Home World

Chilean consumers to receive compensation over toilet paper scandal

Chile's largest paper mill, CMPC has agreed to the unprecedented payout as retribution for more than a decade of price-fixing alongside its main competitor, SCA Chile.

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By AFP

SANTIAGO: The first of 12.5 million Chileans started receiving almost $11 on Wednesday as compensation over a toilet paper scandal.

Chile's largest paper mill, CMPC has agreed to the unprecedented payout as retribution for more than a decade of price-fixing alongside its main competitor, SCA Chile.

CMPC will shell out a total of $150 million with every Chilean and foreign resident over the age of 18 eligible to receive 7,000 pesos.

"It's not a lot; but between having nothing and having 7,000 pesos that you can use, I think it's good," Andres Antilao told AFP, as he collected his windfall at the head office of the Banco Estado.

CMPC came to an agreement with consumer groups after the case was bogged down in judicial proceedings for three years.

"This is an unprecedented and historical process... we're setting a compensation standard," enthused Stefan Larenas, president of the ODECU consumer organization.

The so-called "toilet paper cartel" of CMPC and SCA controlled 90 percent of that market at the time the scandal broke in 2015, each benefitting from $400 million in annual sales.

The compensation package amounts to 78 percent of CMPC's dirty profits. SCA, which has not reached an agreement with consumer groups, copped an $18 million fine.

"For me it's not much, too little given what they earn," Jonny Reyes told AFP.

"We haven't earned anything. They're returning something they took away from us," he said, adding that he would use his 7,000 pesos to buy more toilet paper.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chile toilet paper scandal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century