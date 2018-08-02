Home World

Indian among three foreigners abducted and killed in Afghanistan

One Indian, one Malaysian and one Macedonian were abducted early this morning and their bodies were later found in Mussahi district in Kabul province, the Tolo News reported.

Published: 02nd August 2018 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By PTI

KABUL: An Indian national working for an international food services company in Afghanistan was among three foreigners killed by unidentified gunmen after they were abducted from capital city Kabul, the latest incident targeting foreigners in the war-torn country.

The three men -- one Indian, a Malaysian and a Macedonian -- were working as chefs for the French food services and facilities management giant Sodexo, the ToloNews said, citing a senior diplomat in Kabul.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed.

They were abducted early this morning and their bodies were later found in Mussahi, a volatile area of the Afghan capital, the report said.

According to local media reports, the armed men took off the foreigners from their vehicle at around 8:30 am (local time) and abducted them in a Toyota Corolla at the industrial park area of 9th Police District in Kabul city.

The driver of the foreign nationals after 20 minutes reached the office and informed the staff about the abduction, the report said.

Police launched a search operation and cordoned off the area.

After around two hours, the bodies were recovered.

Police is investigating it as terror incident.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the killings.

The Taliban militants group often claim responsibility behind the abduction although some of the kidnappings are done for ransom by criminal gangs.

It is the latest incident targeting foreigners in the war-torn capital.

The incident came nearly three months after seven Indian engineers of an RPG group company working in Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province were abducted by Taliban gunmen who apparently mistook them for government employees.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India foreigners Shooting Afghanistan Kabul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century