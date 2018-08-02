Home World

Pakistan sees red over US easing export controls for high-tech product sales to India

The US on Monday eased export controls for high-technology product sales to India by designating it as a Strategic Trade Authorization-1 (STA-1) country, the only South Asian nation to be on the list.

Published: 02nd August 2018 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan today reacted sharply to a recent US decision waiving individual licensing requirements for export of high technology products to India, terming the move as continuation of policies of discrimination.

The US on Monday eased export controls for high-technology product sales to India by designating it as a Strategic Trade Authorization-1 (STA-1) country, the only South Asian nation to be on the list.

The designation authorises the export, re-export and transfer (in-country) of specified items on the Commerce Control List (CCL) to destinations posing a low risk of unauthorised or impermissible uses.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesman Mohammad Faisal "described it as a disturbing continuation of policies of discrimination and exceptionalism, further eroding the longstanding non-proliferation norms."

He underscored the serious implications on strategic stability arising from the cumulative effect of several civilian nuclear cooperation agreements between India and members of the export control regimes, the latest of which is the recent licensing waivers.

"Pakistan believes all states have the right to acquire and use advanced and dual use technologies for socio-economic development under appropriate safeguards and without discrimination," Faisal said.

Pakistan urges faithful adherence by all to the letter and spirit of relevant international treaties and export control regimes.

The spokesperson called on all the states to carefully review their strategic export control policies that directly impinge on national security of Pakistan and undercut stated goals of preserving strategic stability in the region.

"Disavowal of established legal and normative frameworks regulating strategic goods and technologies only undermines the global rules-based order," Faisal added.

Currently there are 36 countries on STA-1 list. India is the only South Asian country to be on the list. Other Asian countries designated as STA-1 are Japan and South Korea. Till recently India was designated as STA-2 countries along with seven others.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release