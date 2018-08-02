PML-N leaders meet Nawaz Sharif ahead All-party conference

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Several Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Shehbaz Sharif visited Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam in Adiala jail.

According to Geo News, ex-foreign minister Khawaja Asif, former special assistant on foreign affairs to the PM Tariq Fatemi and former information minister Marriyum Aurengzeb were among the visitors.

The party leaders met the former prime minister prior attending the All-party conference (APC).

On a related note, Nawaz Sharif was admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after he complained of severe pain in the chest and left shoulder.

He was later sent back to the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi from PIMS after his health condition stabilised.

The News International quoted sources saying that Sharif was sent back to the jail at his own insistence.

On July 13, Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who were convicted in the Avenfield reference case by the National Accountability Court.